Miami Open: Rogers battles past Anisimova; Saville stuns Minnen

World No.48 Shelby Rogers defeated Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the all-American first round of the Miami Open on Tuesday.

ANI | Miami | Updated: 23-03-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 12:28 IST
Shelby Rogers (Photo/ Shelby Rogers/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

World No.48 Shelby Rogers defeated Amanda Anisimova 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the all-American first round of the Miami Open on Tuesday. Five straight breaks in the first set put Anisimova 4-2 in lead to take the opener.

But Rogers stormed back, winning her first-service points and converting three of her breakpoints in the second set to force the decider. In the final set, Anisimova's double fault gave Rogers a breakpoint for a 3-1 lead, which led to victory for World No. 48.

Rogers will face No.10 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round of the Miami Open. Elsewhere, Daria Saville of Australia went past Greet Minnen of Belgium with a 7-5, 6-3 win in the first round.

Saville will now take on former World No.1 Simona Halep in the second round. (ANI)

