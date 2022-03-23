Left Menu

South Africa bats 1st in ODI decider against Bangladesh

South Africa won the second by seven wickets.Lineups South Africa Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma captain, Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal captain, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:47 IST
South Africa bats 1st in ODI decider against Bangladesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa will bat first in the series-deciding third one-day international against Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh still has a chance of clinching the series 2-1 for its first series victory in South Africa.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is fit to play in the final game at SuperSport Park after injuring a finger in a series-leveling win for the home team on Sunday.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell is out after his leg injury in the same game, however. He has been replaced by Dwaine Pretorius but South Africa's lineup is otherwise unchanged.

Bangladesh kept the same 11 that played in the first and second games. Bangladesh beat South Africa in South Africa for the first time in the opening ODI. South Africa won the second by seven wickets.

Lineups: South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (captain), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022