Motor racing-Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 28-03-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 00:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and scored his first points of the season with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc a close second.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari in the second race of the year.

