Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2.45 PM EDT on Sunday, March 27

FOOTBALL Broncos in contact with Melvin Gordon, Kareem Jackson

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton confirmed Sunday that the team remains in contact with running back Melvin Gordon and safety Kareem Jackson, former starters who are both unsigned free agents. FOOTBALL-NFL-DEN-GORDON-JACKSON, Field Level Media

- - - - BASEBALL

Spring training roundup

NBA Sunday's schedule

New York at Detroit, 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 6 p.m. Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. - -

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey (hip) out for season The Oklahoma City Thunder shut down rookie guard Josh Giddey for the rest of the season with hip soreness.

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-GIDDEY, Field Level Media - -

Knicks G Quentin Grimes (knee) out vs. Pistons New York Knicks rookie guard Quentin Grimes has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the host Detroit Pistons because of a sore right knee.

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-GRIMES, Field Level Media - -

Blazers F Trendon Watford (leg) out at least a week Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford will be sidelined at least a week after hyperextending his left knee in Saturday night's loss to the Houston Rockets.

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-WATFORD, Field Level Media - - - -

NHL Sunday's schedule

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m. Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. - -

Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta, Tyler Pitlick out vs. Devils Montreal Canadiens forwards Michael Pezzetta and Tyler Pitlick have been ruled out of Sunday's game against the host New Jersey Devils because of upper-body injuries.

HOCKEY-NHL-MTL-PEZZETTA-PITLICK, Field Level Media - -

Lightning D Ryan McDonagh (upper body) out indefinitely Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, the team announced.

HOCKEY-NHL-TBL-MCDONAGH, Field Level Media - -

Senators sign 2020 first-rounder D Jake Sanderson The Ottawa Senators signed defenseman Jake Sanderson to a three-year, entry-level contract on Sunday.

HOCKEY-NHL-OTT-SANDERSON, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's schedule

Midwest final: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 1 Kansas, 2:20 p.m. East final: No. 15 Saint Peter's vs. No. 8 North Carolina, 5:05 p.m.

- - Villanova G Justin Moore to have MRI on leg

Villanova guard Justin Moore will undergo additional tests on his right leg when the team returns home from San Antonio, coach Jay Wright said. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-VILL-MOORE, Field Level Media

- - - - WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's schedule Greensboro: No. 10 Creighton vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Spokane: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 Stanford, 9 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER Sunday's schedule

MLS: Orlando City at Portland, 4 p.m. World Cup qualifying: USMNT vs. Panama at Orlando, 7 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Austin, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

Sunday's schedule World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

PGA -- Corales Puntacana Championship LPGA -- JTBC Classic

- - - - TENNIS

Sunday's schedule ATP -- Miami Open

WTA -- Miami Open - - - -

FIGHTING Nate Diaz requests release from UFC over social media

Nate Diaz took to Twitter to request his release from UFC. Diaz tagged the promotion and president Dana White in his tweet on Saturday. FIGHTING-UFC-DIAZ, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

Sunday's schedule CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 15

Valorant Champions Tour: North America Stage 1 Challengers Rocket League Championship Series Winter Major

Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifiers LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)

