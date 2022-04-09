Golf-Spieth misses Masters cut for first time on late double-bogey

Left Menu

Jordan Spieth, the winner of the 2015 Masters and twice a runnerup for the Green Jacket, missed the cut for the first time at Augusta National on Friday after carding a second round four-over 76.

Jordan Spieth, the winner of the 2015 Masters and twice a runnerup for the Green Jacket, missed the cut for the first time at Augusta National on Friday after carding a second round four-over 76. Spieth, who also has had a pair of third place finishes at the year's first major, had his Masters run end in dramatic style with a double-bogey on the 18th which proved to be the difference as he failed to make the four-over cut.

Brooks Koepka, the twice PGA Championship and U.S. Open winner, missed the Masters cut for the second consecutive year and in the same painful fashion, taking bogeys at 16 and 18 for a three-over 75 to also finish at six-over. Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, also missed the Masters cut but had been battling hand and hip injuries and never found any form in Augusta, stumbling to a second round 80 to leave him at 12-over.

Xander Schauffele, the world number 10, was also among the notables to make an early exit after his five-over 77 put him a seven over after two rounds.

