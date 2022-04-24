Soccer-Real Betis hold nerve to beat Valencia on penalties in Copa del Rey final
Real Betis held their nerve to win a penalty shootout 5-4 and edge out Valencia in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday after a thrilling contest had ended 1-1 following extra time at a packed La Cartuja stadium. In a classic free-flowing encounter full of goalscoring chances and remarkable saves, it was hard to separate the two sides who maintained a frantic pace throughout the 120 minutes.
In a classic free-flowing encounter full of goalscoring chances and remarkable saves, it was hard to separate the two sides who maintained a frantic pace throughout the 120 minutes. Yunus Musah missed Valencia's fourth spotkick to give Betis a 5-4 win on penalties.
Earlier, Hugo Duro’s 30th-minute goal had cancelled out Borja Iglesias' opener for Betis. Real Betis' breathtaking win in their Seville hometown secured them their first major trophy since they won the same title in 2005.
