Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Bayern Munich win 10th straight league title after beating Dortmund; Soccer-Samba style propels Newcastle to 3-0 win over Norwich and more

Soccer-Bayern Munich win 10th straight league title after beating Dortmund

Bayern Munich eased past title rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Saturday to secure their 10th consecutive Bundesliga crown in front of a sold-out home crowd and with three games to spare. First-half goals from Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski put the hosts 2-0 up before Emre Can cut the deficit with a 52nd-minute penalty. Jamal Musiala got Bayern's third goal seven minutes from the end

Soccer-Samba style propels Newcastle to 3-0 win over Norwich

Newcastle United's Brazilian contingent sprung to the fore when Joelinton scored a brace and Bruno Guimaraes netted once in an emphatic 3-0 Premier League victory over struggling Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday. The win moves Newcastle into the top half of the table and is another sign of their rapid improvement under manager Eddie Howe, who steered the side to their first league victory at Norwich in 28 years.

Soccer-PSG secure record-equalling 10th French title despite Lens draw

Paris St Germain secured a record-equalling 10th French top-flight title after stuttering to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man RC Lens on Saturday. Lionel Messi's goal was canceled out by Corentin Jean as PSG were left on 78 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who will play their game in hand at Stade de Reims on Sunday.

Soccer-Arsenal dent Man Utd top-four hopes with 3-1 win

Arsenal dealt a blow to Manchester United's hopes of a top-four Premier League finish as Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka struck in a 3-1 win on Saturday that revived the home side's chances of Champions League football next season. Arsenal was rewarded for their blistering early pace as Tavares tapped home in the third minute after United goalkeeper David de Gea pushed away a curling effort by Saka, following some poor defending by the visitors at The Emirates.

Soccer-Stuttering Tottenham held by Brentford in stalemate

Stuttering Tottenham Hotspur's top-four ambitions suffered another blow when they were second best in a 0-0 draw away to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. Having seen Arsenal displace them from the fourth spot earlier in the day, Tottenham would have reclaimed it with a win but they were lackluster and were fortunate to earn a point.

Soccer-Leicester held to a goalless draw by Aston Villa

A below-par Leicester City played out a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on Saturday, a result that ended a four-match losing streak for Steven Gerrard's visiting side. Leicester looked more likely to open the scoring in the early stages but fashioned few clear openings, with James Maddison's curling freekick the Foxes' best effort in an uninspiring first half from both sides.

Soccer-PSG's Leonardo admits to making mistakes as fans refuse to celebrate league title

Paris St Germain's sporting director Leonardo admitted that mistakes were made after frustrated fans opted not to celebrate the capital club winning a record-equalling 10th French top-flight league title on Saturday. Rather than the usual hollering and cheering that marks such occasions, on Saturday PSG fans swiftly filed out of the Parc des Princes barely 10 minutes after their club had secured the Ligue 1 trophy following a 1-1 draw with RC Lens.

Boxing-Fury bounces back to bow out in style with TKO win

Tyson Fury emerged unscathed from a turbulent fight week to cement his place among the greats of heavyweight boxing with a stunning TKO win over Dillian Whyte in what "The Gypsy King" said would be his final bout. Fury had to face a barrage of questions about his relationship with Daniel Kinahan, his former advisor and one of three men named as leaders of the Kinahan organized crime gang recently sanctioned by U.S. authorities.

Motor racing-Hamilton writes off title hopes after new low at Imola

Lewis Hamilton wrote off his hopes of winning a record eighth Formula One championship this year after falling 50 points adrift of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at Imola on Saturday.

"We're obviously not fighting for this championship," the Briton told Sky Sports television after finishing 14th in a Saturday sprint that set the starting grid for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Soccer-Man City keep up pace in title race, Arsenal go fourth

Manchester City opened up a four-point lead in the Premier League title race by thrashing Watford 5-1 and Arsenal seized the initiative in the battle for the fourth spot on Saturday.

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus scored four goals as City applied pressure on chasing Liverpool ahead of their Merseyside derby on Sunday against struggling Everton.

