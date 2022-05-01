Left Menu

Premier League: Manchester City regain top spot after thumping 4-0 win over Leeds United

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League standings after registering a huge 4-0 victory over Leeds United at the Elland Road stadium on Saturday.

01-05-2022
Manchester City registered a 4-0 win over Leeds United. (Photo - Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League standings after registering a huge 4-0 victory over Leeds United at the Elland Road stadium on Saturday. Earlier, it was Liverpool who had gained the top spot after defeating Newcastle United 1-0 at St James Park thanks to a 19th-minute goal from Naby Keita. However, just hours later, City came back on top after registering a win over Leeds United, with a single point now being the difference between The Reds and the City.

City started off well, with Rodrigo Hernandez nailing a goal in the 13th minute. However, neither side could add to their goal tally by the time first half concluded. After the half-time, Nathan Ake and Gabriel Jesus gave City a three-goal lead over Leeds by scoring in 54th minute and 78th minute respectively. Fernandinho put the final nail in the coffin by scoring for his side three minutes into the extra time, ending the match for City with a 4-0 win. Manchester City dominated the match in terms of ball possession, enjoying around 59 per cent of it. They made a total of six shots at the target, with four being successful. However, Leeds United could only hit two shots on target, with none of them converting into goals.

With this win, Manchester City is at the top of the Premier League standings with 83 points, just a point above Liverpool. On the other hand, Leeds United are at 17th position in points tally with 34 points. (ANI)

