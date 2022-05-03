IPL 2022: KKR's Rinku Singh reveals he had a feeling about being 'Player of the Match'

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh was determined to score big runs against Rajasthan Royals on Monday as the Player of the Match had written the score on his palm even before the start of the tie. Rinku Singh smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 42 laced with six boundaries and a maximum as he and Nitish Rana (48*) chased down a 153-run target with ease for a seven-wicket victory against RR.

Rinku, who was adjudged as the man of the match, was seen in a conversation with Nitish Rana after the win. In a video posted by iplt20.com, Rinku told Nitish that he had written 50 on his palm because he had a feeling that he will be the player of the match. "I was getting a feel that I will score runs and get Player of the Match today. And I wrote 50 runs on my hand," he said. "I was waiting for my opportunity for the last five years," added the Aligarh-based player.

Talking about what song the trio of Rinku, Nitish and Andre Russell has been grooving to lately. The 24-year-old revealed the song name which he constantly keeps humming. He said "Majhe Aale by AP Dhillon." KKR were back to winning ways in the IPL 2022 after registering a victory against RR by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh stitched a match-winning partnership which changed the momentum of the game as KKR sealed a crucial win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)