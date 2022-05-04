Left Menu

Golf-British Masters winner Bland asks DP World Tour for release to play LIV Golf event

Bland won his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt after beating Guido Migliozzi in a playoff at the British Masters last year. He is the latest player to reveal his intention to play at the first LIV Golf Invitational event, which will be held from June 9-11 at the Centurion Golf Club outside of London, after Phil Mickelson asked the PGA Tour for a similar release.

British Masters champion Richard Bland has requested the DP World Tour for a release that would allow him to play in the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the 49-year-old said on Wednesday. Bland won his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt after beating Guido Migliozzi in a playoff at the British Masters last year.

He is the latest player to reveal his intention to play at the first LIV Golf Invitational event, which will be held from June 9-11 at the Centurion Golf Club outside of London, after Phil Mickelson asked the PGA Tour for a similar release. "I have. And if it's okay. That's where I want to leave it," Bland told reporters when asked if he had asked to play in next month's event.

"For now, I want to concentrate on this tournament and I want to respect Betfred and the British Masters. So yes I have, but right now, the DP World is my 100% focus this week. "I want to make a good defence of my title and we'll leave it there if that's okay with you."

The British Masters will be held at The Belfry from Thursday. The U.S.-based PGA Tour has told its members that they would be banned if they joined the breakaway Saudi-backed league.

Several top players including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have expressed their allegiance to the PGA Tour, while Rory McIlroy has described the breakaway league as "dead in the water".

