Sharma, Chawrasia miss cut at British Masters

India's Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia made early exits from the Betfred British Masters golf tournament, hosted by Danny Willett after missing the cut by a fair margin.

Sharma, who was second at the Rolex Series Abu Dhabi Championship at the start of 2022, carded 73-74 and Chawrasia, a four-time winner on European Tour, shot 74-74.

Tournament host Willett raised 8,000 pound for Prostate Cancer UK by carding eight birdies on day two. While doing that he moved to within three shots of leader Hurly Long at the halfway stage.

Germany's Long carded a four-under par round of 68 at The Belfry to lead by one. Yet, it was Willett who roared into contention on the iconic Brabazon Course as he responded to an opening one over par 73 with a sublime 65 on day two to take his running fundraising total to 12,000 pound after 36 holes.

Tournament sponsors Betfred have pledged to donate 1,000 pound for every birdie and 2,000 pound for every eagle the 2016 Masters Tournament winner makes this week.

Long, who graduated from the European Challenge Tour in 2021, is one stroke clear of 2019 Betfred British Masters champion Marcus Kinhult, round one co-leader Thorbjørn Olesen and Scotland's Richie Ramsay, who all share second place on eight under par, with Denmark's Rasmus Højgaard a shot further back on seven under.

Willett is one of four players in a tie for sixth on six under, alongside countryman Marcus Armitage, South African Justin Walters, who lost in a play-off to Højgaard in the 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship at The Belfry, and Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg.

