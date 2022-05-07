Left Menu

Ignored from TOPS core list, World No. 3 Para shuttler Kadam calls it 'unfair' selection, wants Thakur's intervention

Kadam had won the gold medal at the 4th Para National Tournament in Odisha and followed it up with a gold and silver at the Spanish Para badminton International II.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:51 IST
Para shuttler Sukant Kadam on Saturday expressed his displeasure after being ignored from the TOPS Core list, saying he is disappointed at the ''unfair'' selection process and sought Sport Minister Anurag Thakur's intervention in the matter.

Kadam, the World No. 3 and current national champion in the SL4 Category, didn't find a place in the TOPS Core List which was released on Friday by the Sports Authority of India.

''I am so disappointed and discouraged with @Media_SAI currently world number 3 and national champion but it's not sufficient to be in #TOPScheme. Requesting Hon'ble @ianuragthakur sir to urgently look into this unfair selection,'' he tweeted.

Kadam had won the gold medal at the 4th Para National Tournament in Odisha and followed it up with a gold and silver at the Spanish Para badminton International II. He also won a bronze at the Spanish Para Badminton International and bagged silver at the Brazil Para Badminton International 2022.

Kadam is currently training in Peru and will participate in Bahrain Para-Badminton International (May 16-21), 4th Fazza Dubai Para-Badminton International (May 23 to 29) and Canada Para-Badminton International (June 6-12).

SAI's Mission Olympic Cell had included six para athletes to the core team of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The list included four para shuttlers Manasi Joshi (Badminton - SL3), Nithya Sre (Badminton - SH6), Mandeep Kaur (Badminton - SL3) and Manisha Ramdass (Badminton - SU5).

