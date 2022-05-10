Soccer-Africa considering return to two-legged finals of Champions League

Left Menu

UEFA announce the final venues more than a year in advance while CAF’s announcement comes 20 days before the match. Cameroon were to host the first one-off final in 2020 but withdrew and it was moved to Egypt when Cairo clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek reached the final. CAF are yet to announce the host venue for its secondary club competition, the Confederation Cup, despite the final being scheduled for May 23.

African football's governing body said it is considering a return to two-legged finals for its top club competition after it was left with only one bidder for this season's Champions League title decider.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said late on Monday that this seasons final would be played in Casablanca on May 30 after a bid from Senegal's federation was withdrawn. "The previous CAF leadership decided on July 17, 2019, that the winner of the Champions League will be determined by a one-leg final, instead of the usual two-legged, home and away final," it said in a statement.

"There are currently discussions underway within CAF to revert to the old two-legged home and away final to determine the winner of the Champions League, rather than the one-leg final." The finals of Africa's annual club competitions had been decided over two legs for more than four decades when the change was made, seeking to replicate the commercial success of the one-off final for Europe's Champions League.

But while UEFA has no shortage of willing cities seeking to host their final, CAF has struggled to drum up interest. UEFA announces the final venues more than a year in advance while CAF's announcement comes 20 days before the match.

Cameroon was to host the first one-off final in 2020 but withdrew and it was moved to Egypt when Cairo clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek reached the final. Last year's final was also held in Casablanca and the decision to return there comes despite the Egyptian Football Association asking CAF to ensure a neutral venue.

Egypt's Al Ahly and Morocco's Wydad Casablanca are well placed to reach the final after securing convincing wins in their semi-final first leg ties last weekend. CAF are yet to announce the host venue for its secondary club competition, the Confederation Cup, despite the final being scheduled for May 23.

