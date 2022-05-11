Left Menu

Game over: EA ends decades-long partnership with FIFA

Electronic Arts said on Tuesday it was ending a nearly three-decade partnership with world soccer governing body FIFA, pulling the plug on one of the world's most successful video-game franchises that has raked in billions of dollars in sales. Months of tense negotiations between EA and FIFA ended without an agreement to extend a partnership, according to a New York Times report https://nyti.ms/3kYCgwg.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 00:05 IST
Game over: EA ends decades-long partnership with FIFA

Electronic Arts said on Tuesday it was ending a nearly three-decade partnership with world soccer governing body FIFA, pulling the plug on one of the world's most successful video-game franchises that has raked in billions of dollars in sales.

Months of tense negotiations between EA and FIFA ended without an agreement to extend a partnership, according to a New York Times report https://nyti.ms/3kYCgwg. EA had signaled months ago that the relationship would end. The company's current contract was set to expire after the Qatar World Cup, with the soccer body seeking increased revenue, and EA pushing to expand the FIFA brand into new areas such as NFTs and highlights of real games.

FIFA was seeking at least double the $150 million it gets annually from EA Sports, its biggest commercial partner, the NYT reported, adding that there were different expectations of what should be included in a new agreement. However, both entities have reportedly adjusted to maintain the partnership till the Women's World Cup next summer.

EA declined to comment on certain details in the New York Times report; while FIFA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. EA said it planned to launch a rebranded version of the game, EA Sports FC, in 2023 that would have more than 300 licensing partners, including the Premier League, LaLiga and the UEFA.

The licensing deals will help EA retain most of the world's famous clubs and stars with their teams and leagues, even though the World Cup and other FIFA-controlled events will no longer be included, the NYT reported. Shares of EA, which is expected to report its quarterly results after markets close on Tuesday, fell 3%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022