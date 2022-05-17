Sports Ministry plans grand welcome for Thomas Cup winning Indian badminton team: Sources

By Vipul Kashyap The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is planning to accord a grand welcome to the Indian badminton team which made history by clinching its maiden Thomas Cup trophy, as per sources.

"We are planning for a grand and warm welcome for our champion team. We are on it and planning is in full swing," said an official from the Ministry to ANI. Indian badminton team clinched the Thomas Cup for the first time by beating Indonesia 3-0, members of the winning squad are staying in Thailand to take part in the Thailand Open which will end this week. After that, the team is expected to reach home next week and the Ministry is planning a big welcome for them.

Before this, PM Modi also spoke to the team after they won the maiden title. Kidambi Srikanth also appreciated PM's gesture saying to ANI "We were so delighted when PM called us and talked to us for about ten minutes. He managed to take these minutes out of his busy schedule for us and it is delightful for us." (ANI)

