Soccer-Eintracht cap rollercoaster season with European glory

Eintracht Frankfurt ended a 42-year wait for a European title on Wednesday, beating Rangers 5-4 on penalties and capping a remarkable season with their unbeaten run in Europe. A great compliment to the players," Glasner said.

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 19-05-2022 04:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 04:01 IST
Eintracht Frankfurt ended a 42-year wait for a European title on Wednesday, beating Rangers 5-4 on penalties and capping a remarkable season with their unbeaten run in Europe. Eintracht's victory, their first title in Europe since the 1980 UEFA Cup win, also saw them qualify for the Champions League next season despite finishing in 11th place in the Bundesliga.

"We played 13 matches in Europe and we did not lose a single one," said Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner. "We took it step-by-step and at the end we were rewarded. I have no words to express what I feel for the players." Eintracht were flawless, scoring all five penalties and keeper Kevin Trapp saving Aaron Ramsey's spot kick.

"It was the last game of the season, an intense one and everyone squeezed all they had out of them. A great compliment to the players," Glasner said. Glasner, in his first season at the club, said it was the team's mentality that carried them through the difficult season. While Eintracht were unbeatable in Europe, even eliminating more fancied opponents such as Barcelona, they struggled in the Bundesliga.

"We remained positive and it was only with that spirit that this was possible," he said. For Eintracht captain Sebastian Rode it was a deserved finale at the end of a rocky ride.

"It was a very tough road and there was so much at stake for us tonight," Rode said. "It is amazing what we did with this team and we deserved it. It was a great journey and we were rewarded."

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

