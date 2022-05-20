Left Menu

Swimming-Chalmers U-turn could deny Simpson world championships berth

Chalmers, who won 100m freestyle gold at Rio and silver at Tokyo, qualified for the world championships in the 100m butterfly at Australia's trials in Adelaide this week by finishing second in the final, one spot ahead of Simpson. Chalmers had initially planned to miss the world championships to rest his shoulders and focus on the July-August Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-05-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 09:11 IST
Swimming-Chalmers U-turn could deny Simpson world championships berth
  • Country:
  • Australia

Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers has changed his mind about skipping the world championships and could deny pop singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson a spot at next month's meet in Budapest. Chalmers, who won 100m freestyle gold at Rio and silver at Tokyo, qualified for the world championships in the 100m butterfly at Australia's trials in Adelaide this week by finishing second in the final, one spot ahead of Simpson.

Chalmers had initially planned to miss the world championships to rest his shoulders and focus on the July-August Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Simpson, whose pivot to swimming from a music career has generated headlines Down Under, was expected to compete at Budapest along with 100 butterfly winner Matt Temple but now may have to make way for Chalmers.

"Personally I think (the worlds) is going to be the best thing for me personally moving forward," Chalmers told Australian media. "You can’t make me out to be the villain .... For me, it’s unfortunate it probably takes Cody’s spot away.

"There’s six other guys in the race as well that are disappointed, right? For me, swimming is a cut-throat sport. "You’ve got to finish in the top two to get the individual spot, and unfortunately I — well, not unfortunately, it’s my dream.

"It’s my dream to be a butterflier, I started out as a butterflier and I’ve always hoped to do butterfly." Earlier this week, the 23-year-old Chalmers said multiple surgeries on his shoulders had made every-day activities like driving and drinking beverages a grind and that he would skip Budapest.

But he has been encouraged by his form in the Adelaide pool, and won the 50m butterfly title on Thursday. Both Simpson and Chalmers qualified for Birmingham in the 100m butterfly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022