Rayudu wants to leave Hyderabad, likely to play for Baroda next season

Senior batter Ambati Rayudu could once again end up playing for Baroda in the next domestic season after having returned to Hyderabad few seasons back.

The controversial cricketer, who has always had his run-ins with various cricket establishments throughout his career, seems to have hit a roadblock with HCA and once again wants to switch states. ''Ambati Rayadu had approached us before the start of the IPL and expressed his desire to play for us,'' a senior Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

''We then put up the matter before the Apex Council and the Apex Council is open for the move,'' the official added.

However, the official maintained that things will be worked out. The 36-year-old right-handed batter in his career has played for Baroda for four seasons. Rayudu, who represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, was recently in news when he had deleted his ''retirement'' tweet after intervention by the CSK management. He has played 97 first-class matches wherein he has scored 6,151 runs. Apart from that he has played 55 ODIs and 6 T20s for India. The normal Indian domestic cricket season starts in September-October.

