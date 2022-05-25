Premier League: Mohamed Elneny extends his stay at Arsenal

Arsenal on Wednesday announced that midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract with the Premier League club. Mo, 29, has been a key member of the squad since joining Gunners from Basel in 2016. He's made 147 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing 10 assists.

Mo, the first Egyptian ever to play for the north London-based club, has 93 international appearances to his name. He made his Arsenal debut in a 2-1 win against Burnley in the FA Cup in January 2016 and was in the 2016/17 FA Cup-winning squad. He was also part of the team that won the FA Community Shield in 2017 and 2020 and helped us reach the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Final in Baku.

"I love this club and I feel like part of this family," Mo told Arsenal Media. "I want to continue at this amazing club and amazing family and I'm very happy and very excited for the future."

The new contract is subject to the completion of regulatory processes. (ANI)

