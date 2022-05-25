Left Menu

Premier League: Mohamed Elneny extends his stay at Arsenal

Arsenal on Wednesday announced that midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract with the Premier League club.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:02 IST
Premier League: Mohamed Elneny extends his stay at Arsenal
Mohamed Elneny (Photo: Twitter/Arsenal). Image Credit: ANI
Arsenal on Wednesday announced that midfielder Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract with the Premier League club. Mo, 29, has been a key member of the squad since joining Gunners from Basel in 2016. He's made 147 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing 10 assists.

Mo, the first Egyptian ever to play for the north London-based club, has 93 international appearances to his name. He made his Arsenal debut in a 2-1 win against Burnley in the FA Cup in January 2016 and was in the 2016/17 FA Cup-winning squad. He was also part of the team that won the FA Community Shield in 2017 and 2020 and helped us reach the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Final in Baku.

"I love this club and I feel like part of this family," Mo told Arsenal Media. "I want to continue at this amazing club and amazing family and I'm very happy and very excited for the future."

The new contract is subject to the completion of regulatory processes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

