Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, round seven of the 22-race season. Lap distance: 3.337km. Total distance: 260.286km (78 laps)

2021 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari one minute 10.346 seconds. 2021 race winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

Race lap record: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:12.909, 2021 Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local)

MONACO This year's race is the 68th edition in championship history and 79th since the first grand prix in the principality in 1929.

The late triple world champion Ayrton Senna holds the record for most Monaco wins -- six, including five in a row with McLaren between 1989 and 1993. A safety car deployment is highly likely.

Ferrari have won nine times in total but McLaren are the most successful in Monaco, with 15 wins since their debut in 1966. In 1996, Frenchman Olivier Panis won from 14th on the starting grid -- the lowest winning start position to date. Since 1950, only 10 times has the race been won by a driver starting lower than third.

Thirty of the winners have started on pole. Five former Monaco winners will be on Sunday's grid: Fernando Alonso (2006, 2007), Hamilton (2008, 2016, 2019), Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2017), Daniel Ricciardo (2018) and Verstappen (2021).

Leclerc can become the first Monegasque to score points at home since Louis Chiron finished third in 1950. He failed to start last year after securing pole. RACE WINS

Verstappen has won the last three races and four of the season's six races, Leclerc the other two. Hamilton has a record 103 wins from 294 starts. He has yet to win this year, however, and his most recent was in Saudi Arabia last December.

Ferrari have won 240 races since 1950, McLaren 183, Mercedes 124, Williams 115 and Red Bull 79. POLE POSITION

Leclerc has been on pole four times this year, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Verstappen taking the other two. Hamilton has a record 103 career poles, most recently qualifying fastest in Saudi Arabia last year.

FASTEST LAP Leclerc took the fastest lap bonus point in the first three races, Verstappen in Imola and Miami and Perez in Spain.

POINTS Verstappen leads Leclerc by six points.

Red Bull lead Ferrari by 26 points in the constructors' standings. Mercedes' George Russell is the only driver to have scored points in every race this year. The Briton has finished all in the top five.

