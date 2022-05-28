Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Champions of Australia's A-League

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 17:35 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Champions of Australia's A-League

List of champions of Australia's A-League after Western United won the playoff Grand Final on Saturday (season/champions/final result): 2021-22 Western United (beat Melbourne City 2-0)

2020-21 Melbourne City (beat Sydney FC 3-1) 2019-20 Sydney FC (beat Melbourne City 1-0 after extra time)

2018–19 Sydney FC (beat Perth Glory 0–0, 4–1 on penalties) 2017–18 Melbourne Victory (beat Newcastle Jets 1–0)

2016–17 Sydney FC (beat Melbourne Victory 1–1, 4-2 on penalties) 2015–16 Adelaide United (beat Western Sydney Wanderers 3–1)

2014–15 Melbourne Victory (beat Sydney FC 3–0) 2013–14 Brisbane Roar (beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2–1 after extra time)

2012–13 Central Coast Mariners (beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2–0) 2011–12 Brisbane Roar (beat Perth Glory 2–1)

2010–11 Brisbane Roar (beat Central Coast Mariners 2–2, 4–2 on penalties) 2009–10 Sydney FC (beat Melbourne Victory 1–1, 4–2 on penalties)

2008–09 Melbourne Victory (beat Adelaide United 1–0) 2007–08 Newcastle Jets (beat Central Coast Mariners 1–0)

2006–07 Melbourne Victory (beat Adelaide United 6–0) 2005–06 Sydney FC (beat Central Coast Mariners 1–0) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
2
11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mhow; heavy police force deployed

11 injured, 15 motorcycles damaged in clash between two families in MP's Mho...

 India
3
Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hoping for next

Mars rover mission suspended because of Ukraine war – here’s what we’re hopi...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario; Cancer treatments may benefit from lessons of pandemic set-backs -AstraZeneca executive and more

Health News Roundup: Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022