FACTBOX-Soccer-Champions of Australia's A-League

List of champions of Australia's A-League after Western United won the playoff Grand Final on Saturday (season/champions/final result): 2021-22 Western United (beat Melbourne City 2-0)

2020-21 Melbourne City (beat Sydney FC 3-1) 2019-20 Sydney FC (beat Melbourne City 1-0 after extra time)

2018–19 Sydney FC (beat Perth Glory 0–0, 4–1 on penalties) 2017–18 Melbourne Victory (beat Newcastle Jets 1–0)

2016–17 Sydney FC (beat Melbourne Victory 1–1, 4-2 on penalties) 2015–16 Adelaide United (beat Western Sydney Wanderers 3–1)

2014–15 Melbourne Victory (beat Sydney FC 3–0) 2013–14 Brisbane Roar (beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2–1 after extra time)

2012–13 Central Coast Mariners (beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2–0) 2011–12 Brisbane Roar (beat Perth Glory 2–1)

2010–11 Brisbane Roar (beat Central Coast Mariners 2–2, 4–2 on penalties) 2009–10 Sydney FC (beat Melbourne Victory 1–1, 4–2 on penalties)

2008–09 Melbourne Victory (beat Adelaide United 1–0) 2007–08 Newcastle Jets (beat Central Coast Mariners 1–0)

2006–07 Melbourne Victory (beat Adelaide United 6–0) 2005–06 Sydney FC (beat Central Coast Mariners 1–0) (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Christian Radnedge)

