Carlo Ancelotti becomes first four-time UEFA Champions League winner coach

Carlo Ancelotti has become the first coach to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League for a fourth time after leading Real Madrid to glory in the 2022 final in Paris.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 16:32 IST
Carlo Ancelotti (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Champions League). Image Credit: ANI
Carlo Ancelotti has become the first coach to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League for a fourth time after leading Real Madrid to glory in the 2022 final in Paris. Prior to his side's victory against Liverpool at the Stade de France, Ancelotti was one of only three coaches to have lifted the trophy three times.

A two-time winner with AC Milan as a cultured midfield general, Ancelotti seamlessly made the transition to coaching. He led the Rossoneri to victory in 2003 (vs Juventus) and 2007 (vs Liverpool), and it took the 2005 Miracle of Istanbul to deny him another. An extra-time triumph over Atletico de Madrid in 2014 took him to three titles, and in 2022 he became the first coach to lead sides in five finals, and the first coach to record four wins.

Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane are other coaches who have won the UEFA Champions League title three times each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

