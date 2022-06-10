Indian Judo team to take part in European Open; Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 1.49 crore

The Indian Judo Team has left for Spain after securing last-minute visas for their participation at the European Open Madrid 2022 competition that begins on Saturday. The athletes as well as their coaches and support team managed to obtain their visas in the nick of time after the Union Sports Ministry coordinated with the External Affairs. The team left from India on Thursday morning for the competition scheduled in Madrid on June 11 and June 12.

A total of 15 men and 15 women will be competing at the event. They are accompanied by a total of 6 coaching and support staff. Logisitical arrangements have also been done by SAI-TOPS well within the time-frame for the Madrid event.

This is the first international exposure the Judo team is getting in three years. Following the end of the competition, the government has also given approval to conduct a preparatory training camp in Madrid and Alicante, Spain, from June 13 to July 2, for the team. The total financial amount sanctioned for the competition and the training is Rs 1.49 crore.

The competition and training will help them gain adequate practice right before the Commonwealth Games to bolster their chances of securing medals. Following the de-recognition of the Judo Federation of India (JFI) by the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India has been conducting the selection trials as well as facilitating international competitions and exposure tours for the Judokas. This is to ensure that the preparation of the athletes for major upcoming tournaments doesn't get suffered.

SAI conducted the Judo Selection trials held for both men and women from May 23rd to May 26th for selecting athletes to gain international exposure. The European Open will be a great exposure event for the Indian Judo team as a total of 464 athletes are expected to participate from 46 nations. Team for European Open Madrid competition:

Men: Below 60kg: Gulab Ali, Pardeep Saini, Vijay Yadav; Below 66kg: Nitin Chauhan, Jasleen Saini; Below 73kg: Attar Singh, Suresh N; Below 81kg: Harchdeep Brar, Divyanchu Puri; Below 90kg: Promod Kumar; Below 100kg: Avtar Singh, Shubham Kumar, Deepak Deshwal; Above 100kg: Jobandeep Singh, Yash Ghangas.

Women: Below 48kg: Sanatombi Devi Laishram, Swaita, Sushila Likambam; Below 52kg: Simran, Sarda Ningthoujam; Below 57kg: Suchika Tariyal, Yamini Mourya; Below 63kg: Himanshi Tokas, Sunibala Huidrom, Garima Choudhary; Below 70kg: Inungambi T, Ranjeeta; Below 78kg: Indula Maibam; Above 78kg: Tulika Maan, Apoorva Patil (ANI)

