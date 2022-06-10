Soccer-FIFA dismiss Chile complaint, Ecuador to keep spot at World Cup

Ecuador will play at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA dismissed Chile's claims that they had fielded an ineligible player in the qualifiers, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

The Chilean Football Federation last month said it had proof that Ecuador's Byron Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995, and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated on his official documents. Castillo played in eight of Ecuador's 18 qualifiers, matches in which they picked up 14 of their 26 points. If they had lost points for the games in which Castillo appeared, they would have missed out on a place in Qatar.

"After analysing the submissions of all parties concerned and considering all elements brought before it, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF (Ecuadorean Football Association)," it said in a statement. "The present decision remains subject to an appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee."

Ecuador are one of four South American teams who have already qualified for the World Cup finals later this year, along with Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. Fifth-placed Peru face a playoff next week.

