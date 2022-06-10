Left Menu

Golf-Big-hitting DeChambeau joins LIV Series

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:45 IST
Golf-Big-hitting DeChambeau joins LIV Series
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@b_dechambeau)

Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is the latest big-name player to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Saudi-backed league said on Friday.

The big-hitting American, whose prodigious length off the tee has raised concerns about whether he is pushing his body too hard, has been limited this year due to wrist and hip injuries and missed the cut in his last three starts on the PGA Tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022