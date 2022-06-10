Golf-Big-hitting DeChambeau joins LIV Series
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:45 IST
Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is the latest big-name player to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Saudi-backed league said on Friday.
The big-hitting American, whose prodigious length off the tee has raised concerns about whether he is pushing his body too hard, has been limited this year due to wrist and hip injuries and missed the cut in his last three starts on the PGA Tour.
