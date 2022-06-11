Left Menu

Soccer-Southgate 'will not outstay welcome' as England manager

Gareth Southgate said he "will not outstay" his welcome as England manager following criticism of his side's winless start to their UEFA Nations League campaign. They face Italy on Friday, who are top with four points. Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final in 2021, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 12:00 IST
Soccer-Southgate 'will not outstay welcome' as England manager
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Gareth Southgate said he "will not outstay" his welcome as England manager following criticism of his side's winless start to their UEFA Nations League campaign. England is at the bottom of League A Group 3 in the Nations League with one point after losing 1-0 to Hungary and drawing 1-1 with Germany. They face Italy on Friday, who are top with four points.

Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final in 2021, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year. "I won't outstay my welcome but I think I can do a good job for the team, and I think we have done a good job for the team," Southgate told reporters.

"If you look back I have always said it. I am not going to be here forever, am I? There will be another England manager. "The major part of that is how the players are. Do I still feel the players give everything and respond to what we do? Yes, I do."

Southgate has often been criticized for being too cautious, with pundits and fans urging him to play Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City's Jack Grealish more often. "... I hear about conservatism, but we were the highest scorers in Europe last year," said Southgate, referring to England's 39-goal haul in the World Cup qualifiers, their highest tally in a qualifying campaign.

"I am always going to have those situations where people disagree with the selection. That noise over the last two or three years does seem extremely loud and I've had to ride that and get on with it through the Euros and the whole of last summer." Following their game against Italy later on Friday, England will host Hungary on June 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022