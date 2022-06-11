Rugby-Saracens beat holders Quins to reach Premiership final

Ben Earl scored a hat-trick as Saracens advanced to English rugby's Premiership final in their first season back in the top flight when they overcame holders and London rivals Harlequins 34-17 in a feisty, high-quality semi-final on Saturday.

Quins started strongly with tries by Alex Dombrandt and Danny Care but home side Saracens hit back to lead 15-12 at the break after scores by Earl and Nick Tompkins after an Owen Farrell penalty. A second Earls try and one for Aled Davies had Saracens 27-15 ahead after 55 minutes and though Quins, who famously came from 28-0 down at Bristol to win last season's semi-final, hit back through Cadan Murley, Saracens defended superbly despite being down to 14 men for most of the last quarter and finished in style by forcing Earls over.

Saracens, who were relegated two years ago as punishment for salary cap breaches, will play either Leicester or Northampton in next Saturday's Twickenham final where they will hope to claim the trophy for the fifth time in eight seasons.

