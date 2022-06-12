UEFA Nations League: England share points with Italy in lively encounter

England's winless start to this UEFA Nations League campaign continued following a goalless Group A3 draw against Italy in Wolverhampton on Saturday. Italy, having named just two of their starters from the XI that began their Matchday 2 fixture against Hungary, carved out the first opportunity three minutes in. Lorenzo Pellegrini's clever pass dissected the home back-line, but Davide Frattesi side-footed agonisingly wide.

England grew in stature and rattled the frame of the goal shortly afterwards, with Mason Mount curling a first-time effort that Gianluigi Donnarumma was able to tip on to the woodwork. Roberto Mancini's men looked a constant threat when attacking down the right flank and that ploy almost paid dividends midway through the first half. Giovanni Di Lorenzo's low centre picked out Sandro Tonali, but Aaron Ramsdale pulled off a smart stop to repel the strike. Ramsdale also had to be at his best just before the break to tip Matteo Pessina's looping shot over the bar.

The second period began where the first left off, with both Pessina and stand-in home skipper Raheem Sterling firing over from close range shortly after the restart. However, the sides struggled to recreate the intensity of the opening 45 minutes, despite the hosts' introduction of Harry Kane off the bench just after the hour mark. Italy substitute Wilfried Gnonto managed to find some space in the England area with 20 minutes remaining, but could only find the side-netting with his powerful shot. As the game wore on, the visitors appeared satisfied with avoiding defeat, whilst the hosts failed to create a clear-cut opportunity to clinch all three points.

Mancini named the second-youngest starting XI of his tenure, with an average age of 25 years and 126 days (after Hungary, 25 years and 18 days). The last four meetings between these sides have all been drawn. England have won just one of their last six UEFA Nations League outings, failing to score in four of those. (ANI)

