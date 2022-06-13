WI skipper Pooran looking forward to Bangladesh series after 'disappointing' loss against Pak
West Indies will be squaring off with Bangaldesh for a two-match Test series and one-off T20I from June 16.
- Country:
- Pakistan
West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said that he is looking forward to the upcoming series against Bangladesh after a 'disappointing' loss in the three-match ODI series to Pakistan. Pakistan's lower middle-order batting emerged successful from a stern test to help the home side win the third ODI by 53 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method and sweep the series against the West Indies by 3-0 here on Sunday.
"The last two games were disappointing for us. In the first game, we did well as a team. Going forward that's the template. We'll learn a lot from this series. (Akeal) He is working really hard. He says to everyone that he's a batsman as well. Well played, Akeal. It's been tough here, I am really proud of the players how they took the challenge," said Pooran in a post-match presentation. "Couple of days for the Bangladesh series, we are looking forward to that. (Multan crowd) They have been amazing, we love the fans. It's a treat. They support good cricket and that's appreciated," he added.
West Indies will be squaring off with Bangladesh for a two-match Test series and one-off T20I from June 16. Coming to the third ODI, the play was halted for approximately an hour due to a dust storm, which reduced the match to 48 overs a side, Pakistan slipped from 85 for no loss in the 17th over to a precarious 117 for five in the 25th over before recovering to post a commanding 269 for nine.
The bowlers then overcame the West Indies' counterattack to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs. Akeal Hosein fought a lone battle, hitting two fours and six sixes in a 37-ball 60, while Keacy Carty scored 33 and Shai Hope and Keemo Paul contributed 21 runs apiece. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran says he is 'Instinctive' on the field
PCB shifts ODI series against West Indies to Multan
Pakistan's home series with West Indies shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan
Ramnaresh Sarwan resigns as West Indies selector, Robert Haynes steps in temporarily
Brandon King shines as West Indies captures series against Netherlands by 2-0