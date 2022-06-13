WI skipper Pooran looking forward to Bangladesh series after 'disappointing' loss against Pak

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said that he is looking forward to the upcoming series against Bangladesh after a 'disappointing' loss in the three-match ODI series to Pakistan. Pakistan's lower middle-order batting emerged successful from a stern test to help the home side win the third ODI by 53 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method and sweep the series against the West Indies by 3-0 here on Sunday.

"The last two games were disappointing for us. In the first game, we did well as a team. Going forward that's the template. We'll learn a lot from this series. (Akeal) He is working really hard. He says to everyone that he's a batsman as well. Well played, Akeal. It's been tough here, I am really proud of the players how they took the challenge," said Pooran in a post-match presentation. "Couple of days for the Bangladesh series, we are looking forward to that. (Multan crowd) They have been amazing, we love the fans. It's a treat. They support good cricket and that's appreciated," he added.

West Indies will be squaring off with Bangladesh for a two-match Test series and one-off T20I from June 16. Coming to the third ODI, the play was halted for approximately an hour due to a dust storm, which reduced the match to 48 overs a side, Pakistan slipped from 85 for no loss in the 17th over to a precarious 117 for five in the 25th over before recovering to post a commanding 269 for nine.

The bowlers then overcame the West Indies' counterattack to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs. Akeal Hosein fought a lone battle, hitting two fours and six sixes in a 37-ball 60, while Keacy Carty scored 33 and Shai Hope and Keemo Paul contributed 21 runs apiece. (ANI)

