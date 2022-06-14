Dale Steyn Learns About Hindi Movies, Elli Avrram Gets Lessons in Cricket

Cricket and Bollywood are two of India's biggest obsessions and online betting major Parimatch recognized this by organizing a #BollywoodMeetsCricket campaign on the day of the IPL 2022 final. South African fast-bowling legend Dale Steyn was joined by Bollywood actor Elli Avrram for a live Instagram chat, during which 'Professor' Dale answered Elli's questions on the rules of cricket and Elli taught Steyn a few iconic Bollywood dialogues. Despite being a professional cricketer for the best part of two decades, and a match-winning fast bowler for South Africa, Professor Dale was left "stumped" by some of Elli's queries. "How can someone not get out on a free hit but can be run out?" Unable to answer, Steyn admitted that he would make the "worst umpire-I don't even understand some of the rules!" Elli, a fan of Mumbai Indians, confessed that the more that people tried explaining cricket to her, the more questions she had on the game. To which Steyn responded, "You're making me realize that cricket is more complicated than chess!" There was also a query on the Duckworth-Lewis method for matches interrupted by rain, to which Professor Dale replied, "It's not always fair but it's the only system in place." Elli was also bemused enough to ask why fielders keep rubbing the ball on their pants - "Is it a good luck thing?!" On cue, Steyn came up with, "A lot of the time, it looks really dodgy!" The Professor declared that he "couldn't really care much" about batting and that it's the bowlers who are the "clever ones." When it came to classic Bollywood dialogues, like "Mogambo khush huya" and "How's the josh?" Steyn acknowledged it would take him time to get the lines right but he was willing to practice, adding that he has picked up Hindi words while coaching Sunrisers Hyderabad. Before showing off his cricket knowledge and Hindi, Steyn was also on hand to choose the five best entries in the 'Baazi Sapno Ki' contest, which ran through the duration of the Indian Premier League 2022. Contestants were asked to share their cricketing wishes on a virtual billboard on the Parimatch website, and the five winners got to enjoy the IPL final with their families and friends. Played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29, the final was won by Gujarat Titans, who beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. The #BollywoodMeetsCricket campaign by Parimatch was represented by Dale Steyn and Elli Avrram. Established in 1994, Parimatch is one of the leading betting companies in the world boasting almost 3 million users in Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

www.instagram.com/tv/CeJL0a0Jm0M/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)