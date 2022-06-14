Inclusivity increasing in India, we are on very good path: Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara

Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara has said that she is excited about the opportunity to represent India in the upcoming 2024 Paralympics in Paris. Her comments came after she won two medals at the recently-concluded Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022 and also booked her quota in the upcoming global sporting event.

"I am very excited to represent India in the Paris Paralympics. It feels like we have been working on some things since the Paralympics. Winning the quota is just one step to my Paris 2024 performance," said Lekhara to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Lekhara was initially stressed as she could not go to the World Cup because visas were denied to her coach and escort.

"But the SAI and government intervened. Everything happened so quickly and I got the visa within hours. I am happy that I got the visa and was able to perform well, win the quota and two medals for my country," she added. About her journey since Tokyo Paralympics which saw her become more popular within the media, Lekhara said, "It feels great. I represent a community of physically-challenged people. To be out there and people loving you and what you do, the fact that inclusivity and awareness are increasing day by day in India, we are on a very good path and we will see a more inclusive India in future."

The Paralympics gold medallist said that she will be working hard and performing at core events at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. "I hope that with my hardwork, dedication and wishes coming from all over India, I will be able to win more than two medals," she added.

Team India ended their campaign at the recently concluded Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022 with 12 medals out of which six were gold, five were silver and one was bronze. Every member of the 11-member contingent had won a medal at the event. Lekhara had won two gold medals at the event.

She won a gold medal with a world record score of 250.6 in the Women's 10m Air Rifle and secured a place at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6. Also, she added another medal to her tally by winning gold at the R8- Women's 50m 3P SH1 event during the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022.She won the medal by achieving a score of 458.3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)