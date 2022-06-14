Soccer-Malaysia down Bangladesh to join Bahrain at Asian Cup finals

Malaysia handed Bangladesh a 4-1 thrashing in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to join Bahrain in securing qualification for next year's Asian Cup finals.

Bahrain sealed top spot in Group E with a 1-0 win over Turkmenistan, while Malaysia claimed one of the five berths available to the best runners-up in the preliminaries with their comprehensive win over Bangladesh. The Malaysians, who co-hosted the Asian Cup in 2007, wrapped up a spot through the qualifiers for the first time since 1980 thanks to second-half goals from Syafiq Ahmad and Darren Lok.

Safawi Rashid had given Malaysia the lead with a penalty in the 16th minute only for Mohammad Ibrahim to level for Bangladesh 15 minutes later. Dion Cools struck seven minutes before the interval to give Kim Pan-gon's side a halftime lead and Syafiq and Lok put the result beyond doubt after the restart.

Abdulla Yusuf Helal's penalty earned Bahrain victory over Turkmenistan as the Gulf side finished with three wins from three games. Bahrain and Malaysia join Group B winners Palestine as well as Uzbekistan, Thailand, India, Hong Kong, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in advancing to the finals.

PALESTINE TRIUMPH Palestine secured first place in Group B earlier on Tuesday with a 4-0 thumping of the Philippines, while Uzbekistan ensured they finish top of Group C with a 2-0 win over second-placed Thailand.

Jaloliddin Masharipov put the Uzbeks in front after eight minutes and Azizbek Turgunboev's goal midway through the first half sealed the win. India took top spot in Group D with a 4-0 win over Hong Kong, who also advanced as second-place finishers.

Anwar Ali gave Igor Stimac's India side the lead inside the first minute as he fired into the roof of the net before Sunil Chhetri scored his 84th international goal in first half added time. Late goals from substitutes Manvir Singh and Ishan Pandita completed the rout.

Tajikistan finished first in Group F and advanced alongside Kyrgyzstan after the pair shared a 0-0 draw in Bishkek. The Asian Cup will be played in a yet-to-be determined venue after China withdrew from hosting the event due to the country's attempts to impose a zero-COVID strategy.

Defending champions Qatar as well as four-time winners Japan plus Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Syria, Australia, Iran, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, China, Oman, Vietnam and Lebanon booked their spots in the previous round of preliminaries.

