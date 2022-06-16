Australia choose to bowl first vs Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

Left Menu

PTI | Kandy | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Australia is debuting left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann against Sri Lanka on Thursday amid a growing injury list in the one-day international series.

Kuhnemann, middle-order bat Travis Head, and fast bowler Scott Boland have been called up from the Australia A team also touring Sri Lanka after Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar suffered side strains in the first ODI win on Tuesday. Stoinis has followed Kane Richardson and Sean Abbott back to Australia while Agar has stayed with the squad.

He joins the injured Mitchell Starc (finger) and Mitchell Marsh (calf) on the sidelines.

Kuhnemann, fellow spinner Mitchell Swepson and Head are in the lineup for Jhye Richardson, Agar and Stoinis.

The spinners will see action immediately after Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI.

Sri Lanka is without Wanindu Hasaranga, who is down with a groin injury. He was replaced by legspinner Jeffrey Vandresay.

___ Lineups: Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

