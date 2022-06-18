Left Menu

PCB suspends Nadeem Iqbal from coaching over misconduct charges

Iqbal was appointed as coach for the Southern Punjab region

PCB suspends Nadeem Iqbal from coaching over misconduct charges
Former fast bowler Nadeem Iqbal has been suspended from coaching by the Pakistan Cricket Board after charges of alleged misconduct came to the board's notice. As per ESPNCricinfo, the charge came to PCB's notice last week and is related to a claim of sexual harassment and is the subject of an ongoing police investigation.

Iqbal comes from the same region as Waqar Younis and played domestic cricket alongside him in the late 80s and 90s. He was considered a more promising prospect than Waqar, particularly because of his ability to swing the new ball but he could never make it to the international level. He played his last professional cricket match in March 2004, finishing with 258 wickets in 80 first-class matches and 65 wickets in 49 List A games.

He was appointed as a coach for the Southern Punjab region by a previous board administration. Though he remained on the payroll of the board, he was not a part of any coaching programme being run by the board for the last couple of years. (ANI)

