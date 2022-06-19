Left Menu

Rugby-Stormers fight back to win URC title in S.African derby

The Stormers recovered from conceding an early try to beat the Bulls 18-13 and win the United Rugby Championship title in an all-South African final at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 19-06-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 01:08 IST
The Stormers recovered from conceding an early try to beat the Bulls 18-13 and win the United Rugby Championship title in an all-South African final at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. The home team fell behind after 150 seconds but, having been 7-3 down at the break, bounced back with a dominant second half performance to win with tries from young talents Evan Roos and Andre-Hugo Venter.

Flyhalf Manie Libbock added a penalty, conversion and late drop goal. Harold Vorster scored the Bulls’ early try, converted by Chris Smith, who also put over two penalties.

