Golf-Scheffler grabs U.S. Open lead, Morikawa two back

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler used a front-nine eagle to propel him into a two-shot lead midway through his third round at the U.S. Open on Saturday where whipping winds were making for tough scoring conditions. Scheffler, who began the day two strokes back of co-leaders Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen, made a birdie-bogey-birdie start and then holed out for eagle from 101 yards at the par-five eighth to reach the turn at The Country Club in three-under 32.

Patrick Rodgers, one under on the day, was alone in second after chipping in for eagle at the eighth from the thick rough just off the green. The third round began with a jam-packed leaderboard where 10 players -- including the top three in the world rankings -- were within two shots of the lead and things remained just as crowded with only the names changing places.

Morikawa dropped his first stroke of the day at the par-four fourth when a tee shot into the long grass left him no choice but to chip onto the fairway. He missed the green with his third shot but salvaged a bogey with a 21-foot putt that left him in a share of the lead with Scheffler at the time. Dahmen fell back with bogeys at the first and fourth holes.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy, who started the day one shot back of the leaders, was suddenly five shots off the pace after carding three bogeys over a five-hole stretch over the front nine. Defending champion Jon Rahm, who was also one shot back after the second round, was one over on the day and three shots back through his first six holes.

