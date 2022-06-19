Left Menu

Rain delays start of fifth T20I between India and South Africa, to be 19-over-a-side affair

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 19:34 IST
Rain delays start of fifth T20I between India and South Africa, to be 19-over-a-side affair
  • India

A sharp spell of shower delayed the proceedings of the series-deciding fifth T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

Indian openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan had already entered the field of play and just before the first ball was supposed to be bowled, heavens opened up and there was a burst of rain for close to 20 minutes which left the outfield soggy.

The match has been reduced to 19-over-a-side game and will start at 7:50 pm.

