Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia claimed a second WTA title in two weeks as China's Shuai Zhang retired injured in Sunday's final at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 19-06-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 22:10 IST
Tennis-Brazil's Haddad Maia wins Birmingham title
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia claimed a second WTA title in two weeks as China's Shuai Zhang retired injured in Sunday's final at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. After rain washed out Saturday's semi-finals both players had to play twice in a day with Haddad Maia beating former world number one Simona Halep 6-3 2-6 6-4 while Zhang edged out another Romanian, Sorana Cirstea, in a third set tiebreak.

Haddad Maia led 5-4 in the opening set in the final when her opponent was forced to retire. She becomes the first Brazilian to win the title in the event's 40-year history. Having begun the year ranked at 83, the 26-year-old Haddad Maia will now likely be seeded at Wimbledon when it begins next Monday. Last week she won the Nottingham title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

