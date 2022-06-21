J&K LG hands over Chess Olympiad Torch to Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over the Chess Olympiad Torch to Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay here as part of relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over the Chess Olympiad Torch to Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay here as part of relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai. The first ever Chess Olympiad Torch, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 from Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, will travel to 75 cities in 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu for the 44th Chess Olympiad, an official spokesman said here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said it was a moment of great pride for everyone in J&K to host the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch. ''In its journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this torch will light the way and bring people together to promote values of good sportsmanship, teamwork, peace, harmony and brotherhood,'' he said. The LG observed that J&K has a very strong sporting culture and such events will motivate aspiring young players to take up competitive chess.

''Today, chess competitions are being organized in almost every district. Six youths from the UT are being sent to Chennai to watch the 44th Chess Olympiad and take guidance from the legendary Grandmasters,'' he said.

Sinha said the game of chess advances creative thinking, discipline, enhances skills, and analytical ability of the players.

The UT administration is making every effort to popularize chess amongst the youth, the lieutenant governor said. Sinha also asked the Chess Association and Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council to make every effort to make the upcoming 'Kashmir Open International FIDE Rating Chess Tournament' commencing in Srinagar from July 2, a grand success.

