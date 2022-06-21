Left Menu

Soccer-Europa League winners Eintracht sign Goetze from Eindhoven

Former Germany international Mario Goetze joined Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday in a three-year-deal, returning to the Bundesliga after two years at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. The attacking midfielder, who scored Germany's winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina, rediscovered his form at the Dutch club following his 2020 move from Borussia Dortmund.

"This club has made an unusual development and has taken an ambitious and interesting path along which I can accompany it," Goetze said in an Eintracht statement. "I am looking forward to my return in the Bundesliga." The 30-year-old started his career at Dortmund before joining Bayern Munich for a three-year spell in 2013 and then returning to Dortmund.

A five-time German league champion, Goetze struggled to hold down starting spots both at Bayern and Dortmund in his second spell, prompting a move to Eindhoven. The league starts on Aug. 5 with Eintracht taking on champions Bayern.

