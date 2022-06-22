Left Menu

Kohli sweats it out in practice session ahead of rescheduled fifth Test against England

India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test next month but before that the visitors have started training upon arriving.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 10:31 IST
Kohli sweats it out in practice session ahead of rescheduled fifth Test against England
India batter Virat Kohli (Photo/Virat Kohli-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared a glimpse from his training session as he was seen preparing for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England at Old Trafford starting on July 1. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test next month but before that the visitors have started training upon arriving.

Kohli, the former India captain, on Tuesday shared pictures from his training session on the Koo app. "Practice well. Stay happy," Kohli captioned the post on the Koo app.

Kohli was the skipper of Team India when the five-match Test series against England was originally played in 2021. Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin could not board the flight to England after being tested positive for COVID-`19. The off-spinner came to Mumbai to travel with the Test team on June 16 but now he is in quarantine.

The 35-year-old will only join the Test squad after meeting all protocol requirements. The rest of the members of the Indian Test squad are already in Leicester and training has begun in Leicestershire County Ground where they will play a 4-day practice match from June 24. India currently leads the Test series 2-1. The fifth Test match, which was supposed to be held in Old Trafford, Manchester last year, was cancelled due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022