Jamie Overton to make England debut vs. NZ; Anderson injured

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:11 IST
Jamie Overton Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jamie Overton will make his debut for England in the third and final cricket test against New Zealand starting Thursday after fellow fast bowler Jimmy Anderson was ruled out because of an ankle injury.

Overton's twin brother, Craig, was also in the squad and an option to replace Anderson but England went with the more inexperienced of the siblings in the only change to the team at Headingley.

England holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

England captain Ben Stokes said Anderson had a "puffy ankle," and wasn't sure if he'd be healthy enough to play in next month's test against India.

"Unfortunately Jimmy's not pulled up as well as we would have liked him to, so Jamie Overton's going to make his debut this week," Stokes said.

"It's unfortunate for Jimmy, but we've got a massive test against India coming up as well. I'm not too sure how serious it is, to be honest.'' Stokes said Jamie Overton offered a "point of difference" because of his extra pace.

"He fills a different role from Jimmy,'' Stokes said, ''but to have someone in your back pocket who can bowl 90 mph is big for us.

"That's the only change this week. As tempting as it was to get both twins out there playing for England, Jamie's the only change." Craig and Jamie Overton were looking to become the first set of twins to play for England.

New Zealand hasn't named its team for the match.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

