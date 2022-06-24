Left Menu

Soccer-Newcastle sign keeper Pope from Burnley

"Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper so I'm very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said. Pope, capped eight times by England, will compete with Martin Dubravka for a place in the starting line-up.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 00:45 IST
Soccer-Newcastle sign keeper Pope from Burnley

Newcastle United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nick Pope from Championship side Burnley on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Newcastle reportedly paid a fee in the region of 10 million pounds ($12.23 million) for the 30-year-old, who had a year left on his contract at Turf Moor.

Pope, who joined Burnley in 2016, made 36 Premier League appearances and kept nine clean sheets last season but could not prevent his side from being relegated to the second tier after finishing 18th in the table. "Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper so I'm very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.

Pope, capped eight times by England, will compete with Martin Dubravka for a place in the starting line-up. Newcastle, who were acquired by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium in October, finished 11th last season.

($1 = 0.8175 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022