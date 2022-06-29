HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day two

Highlights on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1918 AUGER-ALIASSIME OUSTED

Sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada was knocked out in the first round by Maxime Cressy who fought back from a set down to prevail 6-7(5) 6-4 7-6(9) 7-6(5). American Cressy, who was runner-up at Eastbourne last week, converted only one break point in the match which lasted over four hours.

1805 NADAL PASSES CERUNDOLO TEST Former Wimbledon champion Rafa Nadal began his quest for a third straight Grand Slam title with a 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

Nadal's 306th Grand Slam match victory helped him go level with Martina Navratilova in fourth place on the all-time list for most Grand Slam singles match wins. READ MORE:

1653 KVITOVA OVERCOMES PAOLINI Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, fresh from lifting the fifth grasscourt title of her career at Eastbourne, battled back from a set down to defeat unseeded Italian Jasmine Paolini 2-6 6-4 6-2.

1613 HALEP OFF TO WINNING START Simona Halep marked her first appearance at the All England Club since lifting the Wimbledon title in 2019 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Karolina Muchova.

1444 KYRGIOS THROUGH AFTER ROLLER-COASTER FIVE-SETTER Australian Nick Kyrgios sent down 30 aces and made 55 unforced errors against Briton Paul Jubb before reaching the second round with a 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7(3) 7-5 victory.

1441 GAUFF OVERCOMES RUSE TO ADVANCE American 11th seed Coco Gauff came back from one set down to beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6 6-3 7-5 in a 2-1/2 hour match on Court Two.

1405 BADOSA CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND Fourth seed Paula Badosa needed only 56 minutes to reach round two by beating American Louisa Chirico 6-2 6-1.

1353 SWIATEK EXTENDS WINNING STREAK TO 36 MATCHES Top seed Iga Swiatek became the first women's player in the 21st century to win 36 consecutive matches after she beat Croatia's Jana Fett 6-0 6-3 on Centre Court.

The Polish world number one had been tied with Venus Williams on 35 victories in a row. 1253 BENCIC KNOCKED OUT IN FIRST ROUND

Olympic champion Belinda Bencic crashed out in the first round after she was beaten 6-4 5-7 6-2 by China's Wang Qiang. 1214 OPELKA, PENISTON THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

American Reilly Opelka fired down 21 aces in his 7-6(5) 6-4 6-4 victory over Carlos Taberner to move into the second round. Britain's Ryan Peniston reached round two on his Grand Slam debut with a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen.

1124 OSTAPENKO, SAKKARI ADVANCE TO ROUND TWO Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko staved off a late comeback attempt by Oceane Dodin to win 6-4 6-4 and fifth seed Maria Sakkari joined her in the second round by easing past Australian Zoe Hives 6-1 6-4.

1123 DIMITROV PULLS OUT DUE TO INJURY Grigor Dimitrov, the 18th seed, retired from his match with American Steve Johnson due to an apparent groin problem. The Bulgarian won the opening set 6-4 but was trailing 2-5 in the second when he was unable to continue.

1015 BERRETTINI PULLS OUT AFTER POSITIVE COVID TEST Matteo Berrettini, last year's runner-up, has withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. The eighth-seeded Italian was due to play Chile's Cristian Garin and will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Elias Ymer.

"I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel," Berrettini wrote on Instagram. "The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger." 1002 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

