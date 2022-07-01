Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton removes nose stud ahead of British GP practice

An FIA spokesman confirmed the Mercedes driver was compliant with the rules and the stud had gone. Hamilton also has ear piercings, and another elsewhere on his body, and has maintained he cannot remove some without assistance.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:24 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton removes nose stud ahead of British GP practice

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton backed down in a spat with Formula One's governing body and removed a nose stud before taking part in practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Friday. An FIA spokesman confirmed the Mercedes driver was compliant with the rules and the stud had gone.

Hamilton also has ear piercings, and another elsewhere on his body, and has maintained he cannot remove some without assistance. The 37-year-old was engaged in a standoff with the FIA in May, after drivers were reminded that wearing jewellery in the cockpit was not allowed for safety reasons, but was given an exemption until Silverstone.

"It's kind of crazy to think that with everything that's going on in the world that is the focus of people," the sport's most successful driver of all time had told reporters on Thursday. His nose and ear piercings were in place then.

The ban on jewellery, as well as the wearing of non-compliant under-garments, has long been in the rules but rarely enforced until the FIA clamped down this season. It says items beneath the mandatory flameproof clothing could increase the risk of burn injuries and has highlighted the risk of critical delays or complications if medical imaging is required following an accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022