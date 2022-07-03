HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven

Highlights on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT): 1135 BOUZKOVA MOVES INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Czech Marie Bouzkova came through a tight opening set to defeat Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 7-5 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. READ MORE:

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

