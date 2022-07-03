SCOREBOARD: India vs England, Stumps, fifth Test, Day 3
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday. India 1st innings: 416 all out England 1st innings: (overnight 82/5) Alex Lees b Bumrah 6 Zak Crawley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 9 Ollie Pope c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10 Joe Root c Pant b Siraj 31 Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 106 Jack Leach c Pant b Shami 0 Ben Stokes c Bumrah b Thakur 25 Sam Billings b Siraj 36 Stuart Broad c Pant b Siraj 1 Matty Potts c Shreyas Iyer b Siraj 19 James Anderson not out 6 Extras: (B-16, LB-5, W-1, NB-13) 35 Total: (10 wickets, 61.3 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-27, 3-44, 4-78, 5-83, 6-149, 7-241, 8-248, 9-267.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-68-3, Mohammed Shami 22-4-78-2, Mohammed Siraj 11.3-2-66-4, Shardul Thakur 7-0-48-1, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-3-0. India 2nd innings: Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b James Anderson 4 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 50 Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Broad 11 Virat Kohli c Root b Stokes 20 Rishabh Pant batting 30 Extras: (LB-7, NB-2, W-1) 10 Total: (For 3 wkts, 45 Overs) 125 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-43, 3-75.
Bowler: James Anderson 14-5-26-1, Stuart Broad 12-1-38-1, Matty Potts 8-2-20-0, Jack Leach 1-0-5-0, Ben Stokes 7-0-22-1, Joe Root 3-1-7-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India pacer Mohit Sharma calls Jasprit Bumrah 'cool and calm character'
Rohit Sharma ruled out of 5th Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19 for second time, Jasprit Bumrah to lead.
Jasprit Bumrah to lead Team India in Edgbaston Test, Rishabh Pant named deputy
Jasprit Bumrah says appointment as captain 'big achievement, honour'
Jasprit Bumrah to lead Team India in Edgbaston Test in absence of Rohit Sharma