SCOREBOARD: India vs England, Stumps, fifth Test, Day 3

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday. India 1st innings: 416 all out England 1st innings: (overnight 82/5) Alex Lees b Bumrah 6 Zak Crawley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 9 Ollie Pope c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10 Joe Root c Pant b Siraj 31 Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 106 Jack Leach c Pant b Shami 0 Ben Stokes c Bumrah b Thakur 25 Sam Billings b Siraj 36 Stuart Broad c Pant b Siraj 1 Matty Potts c Shreyas Iyer b Siraj 19 James Anderson not out 6 Extras: (B-16, LB-5, W-1, NB-13) 35 Total: (10 wickets, 61.3 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-27, 3-44, 4-78, 5-83, 6-149, 7-241, 8-248, 9-267.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-68-3, Mohammed Shami 22-4-78-2, Mohammed Siraj 11.3-2-66-4, Shardul Thakur 7-0-48-1, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-3-0. India 2nd innings: Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b James Anderson 4 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 50 Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Broad 11 Virat Kohli c Root b Stokes 20 Rishabh Pant batting 30 Extras: (LB-7, NB-2, W-1) 10 Total: (For 3 wkts, 45 Overs) 125 Fall of Wickets: 1-4, 2-43, 3-75.

Bowler: James Anderson 14-5-26-1, Stuart Broad 12-1-38-1, Matty Potts 8-2-20-0, Jack Leach 1-0-5-0, Ben Stokes 7-0-22-1, Joe Root 3-1-7-0.

