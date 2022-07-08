Tennis-Double delight as Krawczyk and Skupski retain Wimbledon title

Left Menu

American-British duo Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski clinched their second straight Wimbledon mixed doubles title on Thursday after sweeping aside Australia's Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur 6-4 6-3 on Centre Court. It was the fourth mixed doubles Grand Slam crown for 28-year-old Krawczyk, who won all the majors except the Australian Open last year. "I am speechless.

American-British duo Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski clinched their second straight Wimbledon mixed doubles title on Thursday after sweeping aside Australia's Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur 6-4 6-3 on Centre Court. The second seeds edged a close first set and stepped up their game in the second, roaring back from an early break down to win four consecutive games and wrap up victory in an hour and 26 minutes.

The Australian duo failed to get a foothold in the second set, with Krawczyk's left-handed serve and Skupski's deft play at the net causing them constant trouble. It was the fourth mixed doubles Grand Slam crown for 28-year-old Krawczyk, who won all the majors except the Australian Open last year.

"I am speechless. This has been such a special moment. Two in a row at Wimbledon," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

