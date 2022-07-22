Left Menu

Games-Titmus over COVID and looking for speed in Birmingham pool

Australia's double Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus says she has recovered from COVID-19 and is looking forward to seeing how fast she can go in the Birmingham pool at the Commonwealth Games.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 22-07-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 09:36 IST
Games-Titmus over COVID and looking for speed in Birmingham pool
Ariarne Titmus Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's double Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus says she has recovered from COVID-19 and is looking forward to seeing how fast she can go in the Birmingham pool at the Commonwealth Games. The 21-year-old set a world record of three minutes, 56.40 in the 400 meters freestyle at the Australian trials in Adelaide in May before contracting the novel coronavirus.

"I had such a good lead-up to trials, everything kind of fell into place and I think I swam probably one of the best 400s I have swam," she said on Friday from Australia's training base in France. "I think getting COVID kind of put a spanner in the works but I think everyone's kind of gone through that, so I was just trying to get back to feeling myself. "I feel like that now and I'm really excited to race at the Comm Games."

Titmus's stunning 200-400 meters freestyle double at the Tokyo Olympics last year ensures she will be one of the biggest names competing in Birmingham from July 28-Aug. 8. She will defend the 400 and 800 freestyle titles she won on the Gold Coast in 2018 as well as look to improve on the silver she won in the 200 four years ago.

"I've made some shifts and I think I've improved in some areas since trials," she added. "I'm looking forward to seeing how fast I can go at the Games."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022