Shai Hope becomes tenth player to hit century in 100th ODI

The stylish West Indies opener achieved this accomplishment during the second ODI against India at Queens' Park Oval at Port of Spain

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 23:51 IST
Shai Hope becomes tenth player to hit century in 100th ODI
Shai Hope. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies batter Shai Hope on Sunday became the tenth batter to score a century in his 100th ODI. The stylish West Indies opener achieved this accomplishment during the second ODI against India at Queens' Park Oval at Port of Spain.

He is also the fourth West Indies batter to do so. A six on the fourth delivery of 45th over bowled by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the batter to this memorable century.

Hope was extremely superb with the bat today. He scored 115 runs off 135 balls before he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur after he was caught by Axar Patel at long-off. He has joined the company of players like Gordon Greenidge, Chris Cairns, Mohammad YousufKumar Sangakkara, Chris Gayle, Marcus Trescothick, Ramnaresh Sarwan, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, who have scored centuries in their 100th ODI.

Coming to the match, West Indies posted 311/6 in their 50 overs after electing to bat first. A 65-run stand between Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers (39) gave Windies a great start. It was followed by a 62-run stand between Hope and Shamarh Brooks (35). After Brandon King fell quickly, a 117-run stand happened between Hope and Captain Nicholas Pooran (74). Shardul Thakur, the Indian pacer restricted run flow to an extent in the final 10 overs and took three wickets, but the Windies had posted a massive score. Thakur finished as the best bowler for India with 3/54. (ANI)

